"I'm ready." Zelensky responded to the Israeli leader's proposal
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Politics
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"I'm ready." Zelensky responded to the Israeli leader's proposal

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy is ready for negotiations with Netanyahu
Читати українською

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that he is ready for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He believes that this dialogue could be beneficial for both countries.

Points of attention

  • The official request from Netanyahu to Kyiv indicates a mutual interest in discussing ways to enhance cooperation in intercepting Iranian drones.
  • The willingness of Zelensky to participate in negotiations reflects a proactive approach towards addressing regional security challenges alongside Israel.

Zelenskyy is ready for negotiations with Netanyahu

During a new interview, the Ukrainian leader drew attention to the process of improving Iranian drones.

It's no secret that it accelerated significantly during Russia's war against Ukraine.

Eventually, it all came to the point where Iranian drones began terrorizing Middle Eastern countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reiterated that in this sense, Ukraine has "a huge amount of knowledge gained on the battlefield."

The journalists decided to ask the head of state whether negotiations with Netanyahu were possible.

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that official Tel Aviv had approached him about a possible conversation — as it turned out, he had already accepted the offer.

He (Netanyahu — ed.) has what I need, and I have what he needs. So I am ready for this dialogue.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, Netanyahu sent a request to Kyiv to hold a conversation with Zelensky regarding cooperation in intercepting Iranian drones.

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