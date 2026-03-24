Russia strikes high-rise building in Dnipro, 3 civilians injured

On the morning of March 24, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Dnieper: an enemy drone flew into a 14-story building, injuring local residents.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper on March 24 — what is known

The first to confirm the fact of a new enemy attack was the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, as a result of the Russian strike, the walls, balconies, windows, and technical floor of the Dnipro high-rise building were damaged.

In addition, it is noted that fires broke out on the two upper floors.

Ganzha also reported that three civilians were injured in the enemy attack on the Dnieper. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. All services are working on the scene.

The head of the OVA drew the attention of the townspeople to the fact that the Russian attack on the Dnieper is still ongoing, so it is important to stay in safe places.

A little later, Ganzha clarified that two people injured in Dnipro were hospitalized in serious condition. They are a 67-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man.