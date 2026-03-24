Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with the Trump team

On March 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed in detail the results of the meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with the team of US President Donald Trump. He drew attention to the fact that during the report of our negotiators, Russia launched a new wave of "shaheeds" against Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that the US will help end the war

According to the Ukrainian leader, he learned from his team about what was discussed in Florida.

The focus now is on security guarantees for Ukraine. They should bring the country closer to an end to the war and a just peace.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the situation on the international stage has significantly deteriorated due to the war against Iran.

This, unfortunately, adds to Russia's confidence. But the fundamental circumstances have not changed. Russia continues this war and destabilization in Europe, supports the Iranian regime with intelligence and thus prolongs the war in that region, and also prepares for new conflicts in the coming years. This threat of constant war in different geographies must be stopped. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this can only be done through joint efforts of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and other allies of Kyiv.

Against this background, Zelenskyy called for new meetings at the leadership level to truly resolve everything.

That is why the Ukrainian leader ordered the team to continue to work as actively as possible with partners so that diplomacy is meaningful and, in particular, humanitarian issues, such as prisoner exchanges, are resolved.