Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with the Trump team
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with the Trump team

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky believes that the US will help end the war
Читати українською

On March 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed in detail the results of the meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with the team of US President Donald Trump. He drew attention to the fact that during the report of our negotiators, Russia launched a new wave of "shaheeds" against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy calls for new leadership-level meetings to address ongoing conflicts and humanitarian issues, emphasizing the need for continued active diplomacy.
  • The cooperation of Ukraine, the US, the EU, and other allies is crucial in combating the threat of constant war in different geographies and promoting peace in the region.

Zelensky believes that the US will help end the war

According to the Ukrainian leader, he learned from his team about what was discussed in Florida.

The focus now is on security guarantees for Ukraine. They should bring the country closer to an end to the war and a just peace.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that the situation on the international stage has significantly deteriorated due to the war against Iran.

This, unfortunately, adds to Russia's confidence. But the fundamental circumstances have not changed. Russia continues this war and destabilization in Europe, supports the Iranian regime with intelligence and thus prolongs the war in that region, and also prepares for new conflicts in the coming years. This threat of constant war in different geographies must be stopped.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this can only be done through joint efforts of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and other allies of Kyiv.

Against this background, Zelenskyy called for new meetings at the leadership level to truly resolve everything.

That is why the Ukrainian leader ordered the team to continue to work as actively as possible with partners so that diplomacy is meaningful and, in particular, humanitarian issues, such as prisoner exchanges, are resolved.

"I also instructed to inform European and Canadian partners about the meetings in Florida," Zelenskyy emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces completely destroyed a Russian army command and observation post
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces completely destroyed a Russian army command and observation post
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin ordered to prepare Russians for the failure of a new offensive by the Russian army
The Russians are being prepared for a new defeat of their army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian Bastion missile launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense Forces Report New Successes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?