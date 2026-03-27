Watch: Loud "bavovna" thunders in the Leningrad and Volgograd regions

For the third night in a row, Ukrainian drones have been attacking the Leningrad region of Russia. According to the latest data, two major ports on the Baltic Sea — Ust-Luga and Primorsk — have once again been hit.

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According to eyewitnesses, the first loud explosions thundered after 1 a.m. in the Vyborg, Kirovsky, and Kolpino districts of the Leningrad region.

Against this backdrop, Pulkovo, the airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, has temporarily suspended its operations.

Later, it became known that Ukrainian drones were carrying out strikes in the area of the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, which are not only the largest in the region, but also account for a significant share of the Russian Federation's oil product exports.

Moreover, on social networks, Russians are panicking over the attack by Ukrainian drones on the "industrial zone" of the city of Cherepovets, Volgograd region.

What is important to understand is that Cherepovets is home to Europe's largest producer of phosphorus-containing fertilizers, phosphoric and sulfuric acids, as well as one of the leaders in Russia in terms of production volumes of NPK fertilizers, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate.

Local authorities confirmed 8 arrivals immediately as a result of the drone attack on Cherepovets.