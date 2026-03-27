Watch: Loud "bavovna" thunders in the Leningrad and Volgograd regions
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Watch: Loud "bavovna" thunders in the Leningrad and Volgograd regions

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 27 — latest details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

For the third night in a row, Ukrainian drones have been attacking the Leningrad region of Russia. According to the latest data, two major ports on the Baltic Sea — Ust-Luga and Primorsk — have once again been hit.

Points of attention

  • The significance of Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports in the region's oil product exports has raised concerns about the impact of the attacks on the Russian Federation.
  • The confirmed casualties and damage in Cherepovets highlight the serious consequences of the drone attacks on crucial industrial facilities in the region.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 27 — latest details

According to eyewitnesses, the first loud explosions thundered after 1 a.m. in the Vyborg, Kirovsky, and Kolpino districts of the Leningrad region.

Against this backdrop, Pulkovo, the airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, has temporarily suspended its operations.

Later, it became known that Ukrainian drones were carrying out strikes in the area of the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, which are not only the largest in the region, but also account for a significant share of the Russian Federation's oil product exports.

Moreover, on social networks, Russians are panicking over the attack by Ukrainian drones on the "industrial zone" of the city of Cherepovets, Volgograd region.

What is important to understand is that Cherepovets is home to Europe's largest producer of phosphorus-containing fertilizers, phosphoric and sulfuric acids, as well as one of the leaders in Russia in terms of production volumes of NPK fertilizers, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate.

Local authorities confirmed 8 arrivals immediately as a result of the drone attack on Cherepovets.

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