Ukraine dismantles 5 more areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukraine dismantles 5 more areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine dismantles 5 more areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

On March 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders. Aviation, missile forces, and artillery were involved in these operations.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to advance, showcasing bravery and strategic military operations.
  • The use of kamikaze drones, air strikes, and attacks on settlements highlight the intensity of the conflict and the challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its territory.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 27, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/27/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,293,170 (+1,000) people

  • tanks — 11,808 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,287 (+9) units.

  • artillery systems — 38,863 (+68) units.

  • MLRS — 1,700 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 200,611 (+2,222) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,569 (+217) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 227 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,190 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,906 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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