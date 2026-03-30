Syrsky assessed the effectiveness of the AFU use of interceptor drones at the front in March

In March, the number of combat missions of interceptor drones and the number of Russian targets destroyed increased by almost 55% compared to February.

The effectiveness of Ukrainian interceptor drones on the frontline doubled in March — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, following a working meeting on countering enemy drones.

We draw conclusions from the latest massive attacks by enemy "shaheeds". The enemy is changing tactics — we are adapting our actions accordingly and developing new effective ways to counter strike UAVs. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General

According to him, the number of interceptor drone crews is increasing, the training of military personnel is being strengthened, and these and other issues were considered during a working meeting on countering drones.

Organizational changes are also being implemented to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities, towns, and critical facilities.

In March, the Unmanned Air Defense Systems Command was reorganized into the Direct Air Defense Forces Command. The command operates within the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is responsible for the development and use of "small air defense", modernization of equipment, and training of personnel.

Today, the mentioned structure is acquiring operational capabilities and receiving certain forces and means, noted Syrsky. Share

In March, the number of combat missions of interceptor drones and the rate of destroyed targets increased by almost 55% compared to February.

Since the beginning of spring, UAV interceptors have already destroyed more than 2,300 Russian air targets.

Ukrainian-made drones demonstrate the highest efficiency.