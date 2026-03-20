The Russian army has increased pressure on several sections of the front at once — Syrsky

With the change in weather conditions, the Russian army has increased pressure on several sections of the front at once, with the number of combat clashes exceeding 200 for several days in a row.

The aggressor has increased pressure on several sections of the front — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

With the change in weather conditions, the Russian aggressor has increased pressure on several sections of the front. For several days in a row, the number of combat clashes has exceeded 200. At the same time, enemy losses have increased significantly: about 4,840 occupiers were neutralized, killed and wounded, on Tuesday-Thursday alone. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, the activity of the overwhelming enemy forces requires Ukraine to adopt new, asymmetric solutions. Ukrainian troops are acting actively, seizing the initiative and continuing to restore positions.

During a working trip to the areas of the Southern Operational Zone, he held a meeting with the command of the group and the commanders of the assault and airborne assault units. They agreed on further actions taking into account the enemy's tactics, and clarified the tasks of each unit in the area of responsibility.

On the spot, he gave the necessary orders to strengthen support — with ammunition, drones, and other logistical means.