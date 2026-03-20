The Russian army has increased pressure on several sections of the front at once — Syrsky

With the change in weather conditions, the Russian army has increased pressure on several sections of the front at once, with the number of combat clashes exceeding 200 for several days in a row.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has intensified pressure on multiple sections of the front due to changing weather conditions, leading to over 200 combat clashes in consecutive days.
- Ukrainian troops, under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, are actively engaging with the enemy, resulting in significant losses to the aggressor.
The aggressor has increased pressure on several sections of the front — Syrsky
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to Syrsky, the activity of the overwhelming enemy forces requires Ukraine to adopt new, asymmetric solutions. Ukrainian troops are acting actively, seizing the initiative and continuing to restore positions.
During a working trip to the areas of the Southern Operational Zone, he held a meeting with the command of the group and the commanders of the assault and airborne assault units. They agreed on further actions taking into account the enemy's tactics, and clarified the tasks of each unit in the area of responsibility.
On the spot, he gave the necessary orders to strengthen support — with ammunition, drones, and other logistical means.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-