Russia lost over 6,090 occupiers in four days of "meat assaults" — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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Russia lost over 6,090 occupiers in four days of "meat assaults" — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

During March 17-20, the intensity of the enemy's offensive actions increased: the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several strategic directions at once. In total, 619 assault actions were carried out by the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered significant losses of over 6,090 occupiers during intense assault operations on Ukrainian positions in just four days.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, highlighted the successful defense actions of the Ukrainian forces in thwarting the enemy's plans.

The Russian army lost over 6,000 occupiers in four days — Syrsky

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting the plans of the Russian aggressor, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

The invaders focused their main attack on the Pokrovsky and Oleksandrivsky directions, where the enemy's attacks were the highest. In particular, in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 163 times, and in the Oleksandrivsky direction — 96 times.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation remained no less tense in the Konstantinivka direction, where Russian troops carried out 84 assault operations, as well as in the Ocheretinsky, Lymansky, and Kupyansky directions, where a total of more than one and a half hundred combat clashes took place.

Despite enormous pressure and the involvement of significant reserves, the Russian command was unable to fulfill its tasks.

Thanks to the professional, coordinated actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy's offensive actions in several directions were stopped. High-intensity battles continue in some areas of the front, but the enemy is forced to regroup its forces.

The occupiers are trying to bring up new units and are preparing to continue attacks, betting on worsening weather conditions, which, in their opinion, should reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and interfere with the work of our unmanned systems and artillery.

The command of the Russian troops threw tens of thousands of soldiers into the "meat assaults", but the price of this attempted offensive turned out to be catastrophic for the aggressor. Over four days of intensive assault operations, the enemy lost more than 6,090 servicemen killed and wounded. While during the week, the enemy's total losses amounted to about 8,710 people killed and seriously wounded.

The Defense Forces also destroyed a lot of enemy military equipment and weapons.

I thank the soldiers who withstood the onslaught of the enemy, hold the designated lines and continue to liberate the Ukrainian land from the invaders. Among others, my words of sincere gratitude are to the 82nd and 95th separate airborne assault brigades, the 3rd, 5th, 92nd separate assault brigades, the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th, 475th separate assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 4th and 14th separate operational brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as other combat units that hold the defense and destroy the enemy.

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