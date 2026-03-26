Ukrainian drone attacks reduced Russia's oil export capacity by 40%

At least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity has been halted due to Ukrainian drone attacks, the seizure of tankers, and damage to the Druzhba pipeline.

Russia lost 40% of its oil export capacity

This is about two million barrels per day. This includes Primorsk and Ust-Luga, as well as the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia.

The agency obtained such calculations based on market data.

The outage is the most serious oil supply disruption in the modern history of Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, and has hit Moscow just as oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel due to the Iran war. Share

Reuters notes that Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian oil and fuel export infrastructure this month, damaging all three of Russia's main western oil export ports — Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic.

The Novorossiysk oil terminal is loading oil in volumes smaller than planned. Its normal throughput capacity is up to 700,000 barrels per day.

Frequent cases of detention of tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" in Europe also led to disruptions in the supply of Russian oil.

The main Russian oil export port on the Baltic Sea, Ust-Luga, has suspended shipments of oil and petroleum products after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Russia continues to supply oil via pipelines to China and through the port of Kozmino. Together, these routes provide exports of about 1.9 million barrels per day.

On the night of March 26, drones attacked the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, where the Kirishinaftoorgsintez refinery is located. Share

The KINEF refinery was attacked on March 8, 2026. At that time, the governor of the Leningrad region reported that the external structure of one of the enterprise's tanks was damaged during the fall of debris.