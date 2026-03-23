Watch: drones attacked oil terminal in Primorsk, Russia

In the port of Primorsk, Leningrad Region, drones struck one of the largest oil export terminals on the night of March 23.
Points of attention
- An oil terminal in Primorsk, Russia, was attacked by drones, causing severe damage and a fire.
- The attack targeted not only the oil infrastructure but also terminals for transshipment of light petroleum products, affecting exports and military logistics.
Oil terminal in Primorsk on fire after drone attack
Notifications about the drone danger in the Leningrad Region began appearing around midnight on March 23. Then videos of air defense systems in action began to appear in public places.
It also became known about the entry into a fuel tank in the port of Primorsk.
As noted on the network, the attacked port is one of the largest Russian oil export terminals in the Baltics. The pipeline system has a capacity of up to 75 million tons of oil per year.
The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed the strike on the port of Primorsk.
However, videos and satellite images show that the damage to the oil terminal is much more severe.
It is worth noting separately that this concerns not only oil infrastructure, but also terminals for transshipment of light petroleum products — gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. This is a finished product with a higher added value, so the destruction of such facilities hits the most profitable part of exports and may affect the provision of military logistics of the Russian Federation.
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