Watch: drones attacked oil terminal in Primorsk, Russia

In the port of Primorsk, Leningrad Region, drones struck one of the largest oil export terminals on the night of March 23.

Oil terminal in Primorsk on fire after drone attack

Notifications about the drone danger in the Leningrad Region began appearing around midnight on March 23. Then videos of air defense systems in action began to appear in public places.

It also became known about the entry into a fuel tank in the port of Primorsk.

As noted on the network, the attacked port is one of the largest Russian oil export terminals in the Baltics. The pipeline system has a capacity of up to 75 million tons of oil per year.

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed the strike on the port of Primorsk.

A fuel tank was damaged in the port of Primorsk, causing a fire. The fire is being extinguished, and personnel have been evacuated. Share

However, videos and satellite images show that the damage to the oil terminal is much more severe.

Oil terminal in Primorsk