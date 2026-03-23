The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil terminal in Primorsk and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery

Yesterday and on the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important objects of the Russian Federation's fuel and energy infrastructure. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully targeted important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation, aiming to paralyze their operations.
- The strikes on the oil terminal in Primorsk and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery are strategic moves to disrupt Russia's fuel supply chain.
The AFU struck the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery
In particular, the oil terminal "Transneft — Port Primorsk" (Primorsk, Leningrad Region, Russian Federation) was hit. According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure were hit. A fire on the territory of the facility is confirmed.
The Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation) was also affected — a fire on the territory of the enterprise is confirmed.
The Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery is an important fuel supply link for the Russian armed forces. Its primary oil refining capacity is about 6–8 million tons per year.
The refinery is located at a considerable distance from the state border of Ukraine, which is about 1,400 km.
The extent of the damage is being determined.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.
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