The General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil terminal in Primorsk and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery

Yesterday and on the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important objects of the Russian Federation's fuel and energy infrastructure. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The AFU struck the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery

In particular, the oil terminal "Transneft — Port Primorsk" (Primorsk, Leningrad Region, Russian Federation) was hit. According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure were hit. A fire on the territory of the facility is confirmed.

About 60 million tons of oil pass through the Primorsk port annually. The aggressor country uses the proceeds from oil sales to continue the war against Ukraine and support the Russian occupation army. Share

The Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation) was also affected — a fire on the territory of the enterprise is confirmed.

The Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery is an important fuel supply link for the Russian armed forces. Its primary oil refining capacity is about 6–8 million tons per year.

The refinery is located at a considerable distance from the state border of Ukraine, which is about 1,400 km.

These facilities provide oil refining, storage, and transportation of fuels and lubricants used for the needs of the occupation army. Share

The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.