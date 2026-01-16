The General Staff clarified the results of the large-scale "bavovna" in Primorsk and Taganrog

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian army's ammunition depot in Primorsk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region and clarified the results of the strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian Army BC compound in Primorsk and Atlant Aero in Taganrog

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the ammunition depot of a unit from the 76th Airborne Assault Division (city of Primorsk, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

A hit on target was recorded. The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, the results of the strike on the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russia) have been clarified. Damage to the UAV final assembly shop, two production shops, and the enterprise's administrative building have been confirmed.

The General Staff recalled that on January 13, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Atlant Aero enterprise (Taganrog, Rostov Region, Russian Federation) with Ukrainian-made missiles.