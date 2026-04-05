Absolute record. Ukrainian soldier shoots down two Shahed with STING interceptor at a distance of 500 km — video

Military Roman, call sign "Hulk", who serves in the BULAVA unit, destroyed two Russian drones while being 500 kilometers away from them. The company "Wild Hornets", which produces interceptors, called this case an absolute record. This was reported by the developers themselves.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldier Roman Hulk sets a world record by shooting down two Russian drones at a remarkable distance of 500 km using advanced technology.
- The feat was accomplished through the utilization of Hornet Vision Ctrl technology, enabling remote control of the interceptor drone over vast distances from the launch site.
Ukrainian Roman “Hulk” sets a record by shooting down two Shahed at a distance of 500 km
An absolute world record was set — a pilot shot down a Shahed with a STING interceptor at a distance of 500 km.
Roman "Hulk" from the BULAVA unit shot down two Shaheds who were 500 km away from him. This is the first time in the world that someone has tried to fly such a distance remotely and shot down one! And not one, but two Shaheds.
According to them, the operation used Hornet Vision Ctrl technology, which allows the interceptor drone to be controlled at a distance of hundreds of kilometers from the launch site.
The company also said it plans to scale up the development. It is expected to allow crews to control much larger areas of the front — from about 20 kilometers to 100.
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