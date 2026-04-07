Ukrainian aviation destroyed 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked six areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to advance into Ukrainian territory, demonstrating resilience and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- Recent enemy activities include numerous air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 7, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/07/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,305,470 (+980) people;
armored combat vehicles — 24,364 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 39,562 (+65) units;
MLRS — 1,722 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1,340 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 223,341 (+1,945) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 87,862 (+248) units;
special equipment — 4,115 (+3) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 air strikes, dropping 242 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 8,625 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,227 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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