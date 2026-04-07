Russia hits bus in Nikopol — 3 dead

On the morning of April 7, Russian occupiers launched strikes on the center of Nikopol. According to the latest reports, 3 civilians were killed and 12 more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- The tragic incident highlights the ongoing conflict in the region and the devastating impact on civilian lives.
- The death of an 11-year-old child and injuries to 5 other civilians underscore the ruthless nature of the new Russian attack.
Consequences of Russia's attack on Nikopol
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.
According to him, the Russian occupiers struck a city bus with an FPV drone.
What is important to understand is that the enemy's new attack occurred in the very center of Nikopol.
Ganzha reported that at the time of the impact, the bus was approaching the stop — people were both in the cabin and at the stop.
In addition, on the morning of April 7, it became known that a new Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the life of an 11-year-old child.
According to Oleksandr Ganzha, another 5 civilians in the region were injured.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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