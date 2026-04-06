The war in the Middle East has caused a sharp rise in the price of “black gold.” This has allowed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to make even more money selling oil. However, Ukraine has been able to thwart the Kremlin’s plans with powerful and regular deep strikes.

Russia is losing a lot of money again

The latest events were commented on by Borys Dodonov, head of the Department of Energy and Climate at the Kyiv School of Economics.

According to his calculations, just 5 attacks by Ukraine on Primorsk and Ust-Luga resulted in the Kremlin losing about $970 million.

What is important to understand is that Primorsk and Ust-Luga account for almost half of the enemy's capacity for seaborne crude oil exports.

One media insider stated that in Primorsk alone, $200 million worth of oil was burned as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Seala AI analyst Vladimir Nikitin suggested that it may take at least several months to restore the burned tanks without harming exports.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, publicly acknowledged that the situation in the area where the facilities are located "remains difficult."

According to him, there are no predictions of a decrease in the intensity of "unprecedented attacks by enemy UAVs."