US withdrawal from NATO could be a unique opportunity for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's loud statements that he is now seriously considering the scenario of the United States withdrawing from NATO shocked many. However, for Ukraine, this opens a new window of opportunity in relations with the Alliance.

Relations between Ukraine and NATO may strengthen

A statement on this occasion was made by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to NATO, Alena Hetmanchuk.

In her opinion, the crisis in the Alliance could lead to its total rebirth — for Ukraine, this is a real chance for fateful changes.

Hetmanchuk believes that now is not the time to talk about the collapse of NATO, but only about its rethinking.

"Paradoxically, the current situation may open up more opportunities for Ukraine's integration into the alliance. This will help it become much more effective, combat-ready, innovative, and ready to confront the Russian threat," she emphasized. Share

According to Hetmanchuk, the Ukrainian authorities realize that joining NATO is currently unattainable.

Despite this, Kyiv seeks an "Article 5-like agreement," which can be compared to a guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty.

She also emphasized that Kyiv can offer the bloc members something truly important in exchange for assistance: