Ukrainian aviation destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

On the morning of April 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict includes missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
- The situation remains volatile with continuous combat clashes and efforts to defend Ukraine's sovereignty.
Losses of the Russian army as of April 4, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/04/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,302,370 (+1,110) people
tanks — 11,835 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,344 (+4) units.
artillery systems — 39,378 (+85) units.
MLRS — 1,716 (+3) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 217,016 (+2,387) units.
cruise missiles — 4,517 (+26) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 87,149 (+199) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes using 37 missiles and 80 air strikes, dropping 260 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 10,491 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,850 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 119 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
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