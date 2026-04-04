Russia attacked Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions — 14 people were injured

On the night of April 4, Russia launched strikes on a residential area in the center of Sumy, after which a fire broke out in a high-rise building. According to the latest data, 11 people were injured. In addition, 3 more victims of enemy attacks are reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian attacks on Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk region - what are the consequences?

As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, the enemy struck the regional center with strike UAVs.

After that, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a high-rise building in the Zarechny district.

Grigorov later announced three casualties from the Russian strike. He also added that evacuations of people from damaged houses had begun.

On the morning of April 4, the police officially confirmed that as a result of the night attack on Sumy, the number of victims had increased to 11, including a child.

Also in the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people, including a 5-month-old baby and a 6-year-old boy, were injured as a result of enemy strikes.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made a statement on this occasion: