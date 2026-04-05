Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the recent statements and actions of US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "Putin's dream plan."

Tusk reacted harshly to the latest statements of Trump and Orban

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Tusk commented in the post on all the recent events, which, according to him, are very beneficial to the Kremlin.

The threat of NATO disintegration, the easing of sanctions against Russia, a large-scale energy crisis in Europe, the cessation of aid to Ukraine, and Orban's blocking of a loan for Kyiv — all this looks like Putin's dream plan. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The threat of NATO’s break-up, easing sanctions on Russia, a massive energy crisis in Europe, halting aid for Ukraine and blocking the loan for Kyiv by Orbán — it all looks like Putin’s dream plan. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) April 2, 2026

Earlier, President Donald Trump said he was seriously considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO after the allies failed to support United States military action against Iran.