"Putin's dream plan". Tusk reacted harshly to the latest statements of Trump and Orban

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the recent statements and actions of US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "Putin's dream plan."
Points of attention
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk openly criticizes Trump and Orban for their actions that favor Putin and endanger NATO.
- The geopolitical landscape faces challenges such as possible NATO disintegration, easing of sanctions against Russia, and regional instability.
Tusk reacted harshly to the latest statements of Trump and Orban
He wrote about this on the social network X.
Tusk commented in the post on all the recent events, which, according to him, are very beneficial to the Kremlin.
The threat of NATO’s break-up, easing sanctions on Russia, a massive energy crisis in Europe, halting aid for Ukraine and blocking the loan for Kyiv by Orbán — it all looks like Putin’s dream plan.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) April 2, 2026
Earlier, President Donald Trump said he was seriously considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO after the allies failed to support United States military action against Iran.
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