Japan has allocated $1.3 billion for Ukraine
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Economics
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Japan has allocated $1.3 billion for Ukraine

Yulia Svyridenko
Ukraine received large-scale aid from Japan
Читати українською

On April 1, it became officially known that Ukraine received almost $1.3 billion from the Japanese government as part of the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project.

Points of attention

  • Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine, highlights the importance of international support and effective coordination by the World Bank in managing the financial stability of the country.
  • The funds provided by Japan through the G7 countries' mechanism signify a significant contribution to Ukraine's economic development and recovery.

Ukraine received large-scale aid from Japan

The decision of the official Tokyo was announced by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Ukraine has received almost $1.3 billion from the Government of Japan under the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project. The funds are credited to the general fund of the state budget and are being used for social spending.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The head of the Ukrainian government draws attention to the fact that this is the second tranche from Japan, allocated within the framework of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine mechanism of the G7 countries.

What is important to understand is that its total volume is 50 billion US dollars.

According to Yulia Svirydenko, over the past 4 years, budget support from Tokyo has reached $10.7 billion, including $2.7 billion in the form of grants.

"We thank the Government of Japan for the grant provided, as well as the World Bank for the effective coordination of international support. This assistance is extremely important for ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine," emphasized Yulia Svyridenko.

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