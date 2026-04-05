Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine — Estonian Foreign Ministry
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Politics
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Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine — Estonian Foreign Ministry

Estonia
Читати українською

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is confident that Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine, given its unique experience in waging war.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's experience in waging war makes it a valuable asset in ensuring security for Europe.
  • The integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO is crucial for guaranteeing security in the region and continent.

Ukraine can protect Europe — Tsahkna

The diplomat wrote about this in X.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that now is a historic moment to integrate Ukraine into the EU and NATO.

According to him, such a decision will become a guarantee of security for both Ukraine and all of Europe.

NATO says not only that we must provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but also that our region needs security guarantees from Ukraine, since Ukraine is currently the largest, most effective, and most experienced military force in our region.

According to Tsahkna, the decision to leave Ukraine in the "gray zone" will only give Russia the opportunity to continue its aggression on the European continent.

Therefore, we must consider this comprehensively, because these "gray zones", neutral countries or buffer zones, whatever we call them, are just a green light for Putin to continue his aggression against Europe. So we should realize that this is also our opportunity: Ukraine is now fighting not only for itself and its freedom, but also gives us time to establish a new structure of European security.

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