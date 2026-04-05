Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine — Estonian Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is confident that Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine, given its unique experience in waging war.

Ukraine can protect Europe — Tsahkna

The diplomat wrote about this in X.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that now is a historic moment to integrate Ukraine into the EU and NATO.

According to him, such a decision will become a guarantee of security for both Ukraine and all of Europe.

NATO says not only that we must provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but also that our region needs security guarantees from Ukraine, since Ukraine is currently the largest, most effective, and most experienced military force in our region. Share

We must use this historic momentum to eliminate grey zones, bring Ukraine into Europe, and reshape European security.



This is not just about securing Ukraine, it is about Ukraine, with its unparalleled military experience, providing security guarantees for Europe. pic.twitter.com/Ja9eORbdiq — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) April 2, 2026

According to Tsahkna, the decision to leave Ukraine in the "gray zone" will only give Russia the opportunity to continue its aggression on the European continent.