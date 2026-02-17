Estonia reveals NATO plan in case of Russian invasion
Source:  The Telegraph

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna publicly warned dictator Vladimir Putin that NATO would swiftly move the war to Russia's territory if he dared to attack even one Alliance country.

Points of attention

  • The strategic plan focuses on defending key cities like Narva from potential Russian aggression to prevent them from entering the interior of Estonia.
  • The Baltic countries are accelerating investments and enhancing defense capabilities to ensure a strong defense and effective response against any potential Russian invasion.

NATO is preparing to repel Russia

Many people are inclined to believe that the Baltic countries will become easy prey for Putin.

However, the Estonian Foreign Minister assures that the Alliance has long anticipated such a development and will implement a specific plan if the Russian invasion does occur.

The diplomat emphasized that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will repel the enemy forces, and after that, a powerful counterattack will take place on Russian territory.

"We will take the war to Russia and strike deep blows very far into the country. We know exactly what to do," Margus Tsakhkna emphasized.

According to him, right now the Baltic countries are extremely actively accelerating investments and developing defense capabilities.

These are not empty words, because defense investments have reached 5% of GDP.

What is important to understand is that Narva — an Estonian city near the Russian border — could be a target for Putin in the event of a potential invasion.

The plan of official Tallinn is to prevent the Russians from entering the interior of the country, because it will be too difficult to drive them out.

