Putin doesn't know what to do next
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

According to New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, the Russian-Ukrainian war at this stage has led to the fact that dictator Vladimir Putin has found himself in a dead end from which he cannot find a way out.

  • Seymour opines that the use of drones by the Ukrainian Defense Forces could potentially lead to the downfall of the Russian army, escalating the conflict.
  • According to Seymour, it is only a matter of time before the Russian troops face defeat in Ukraine, with no foreseeable breakthrough in the defense strategy.

According to David Seymour, the vast majority of wars are pointless.

The politician drew attention to the fact that they usually start because of one person with a crazy idea, as well as his associates who have nothing else to do.

The Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand does not believe that the Russians will be able to "finish" anything — "maybe only themselves."

He is currently inclined to believe that the use of drones by the Ukrainian Defense Forces has every chance of provoking the collapse of the Russian army.

I also think that Putin is in a dead end now: if he takes all the troops home, they will cause chaos in Russia, but if he leaves them in Ukraine, they will be defeated. I think it is only a matter of time — I do not see a scenario in which the Russians will be able to break through the defense. This does not look realistic, — stressed David Seymour.

