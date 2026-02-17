According to New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, the Russian-Ukrainian war at this stage has led to the fact that dictator Vladimir Putin has found himself in a dead end from which he cannot find a way out.

Putin doesn't know what to do next

According to David Seymour, the vast majority of wars are pointless.

The politician drew attention to the fact that they usually start because of one person with a crazy idea, as well as his associates who have nothing else to do.

The Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand does not believe that the Russians will be able to "finish" anything — "maybe only themselves."

He is currently inclined to believe that the use of drones by the Ukrainian Defense Forces has every chance of provoking the collapse of the Russian army.