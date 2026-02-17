On February 17, a loud explosion thundered in the military commandant's office building on the territory of a military unit located in the city of Sertolovo, Leningrad Region. What is important to understand is that it was there that volunteers could be trained for the war against Ukraine.

Explosions at military facilities in Russia again

One of the first to officially confirm the fact of the explosion was the Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.

According to him, "the causes of the incident are being established."

Russian opposition media reports that the bodies of three dead have already been found under the rubble.

Since the clearing of the rubble is still ongoing, the number of victims may increase.

"I instructed the security unit to assist the military in clearing the rubble and rescuing victims during the collapse of the military police building on the territory of the military unit in Sertolovo," the regional governor said in an official statement.

The opposition Telegram channel "Astra" learned that this military facility could have been used to train volunteers for the war against Ukraine.