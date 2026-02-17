The Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out a series of new successful deep strikes both on Russian territory and within the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. The defenders hit several important enemy military facilities at once.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to weaken Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of February 17, the Ilsky oil refinery became a new target for Ukrainian troops.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

After a powerful attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the refinery, which the Russians have still not been able to extinguish.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Ilya Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil industry enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products.

Open data mentions that the total capacity of primary processing plants is 6.6 million tons of oil per year.

This refinery is involved in supporting the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the areas of enemy concentration in the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region in the areas of Rozivka and Lyubimivka came under attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

The enemy's logistical facilities also became targets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces: