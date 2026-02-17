On February 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a Russian Ka-27 helicopter, as well as three UAV control points of the Russian invaders.

What is known about the new successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the combat potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not stop attacking important military facilities of the Russian army.

Thus, on the night of February 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked a Russian Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter — the target hit was officially confirmed.

It is worth noting that this happened in the area of the village of Kamyshly (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Moreover, it is indicated that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit 3 Russian army UAV control points at once:

in the Hulyaipol area (TOT of Zaporizhia region);

in the Anatoliivka district (Kursk region, Russian Federation);

in the area of the settlement of Zatyshshya (TOT of Zaporizhia region).

The losses of the Russian army after new attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently being investigated and will be announced later.