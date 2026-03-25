Estonia calls emergency government meeting over drone flight from Russia

An urgent meeting of the Estonian government will be held on the morning of March 25. The country's authorities plan to urgently discuss the incident when a drone that flew in from Russian territory hit a pipe at the Auvere power plant.
Points of attention
- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drone incident, including a similar crash in Latvia, to determine the full extent of the situation.
- The Minister of Justice of Estonia confirmed the emergency meeting to address the security-related incident and assess any potential risks or threats posed by the drone flight.
Drone landing from Russia — how Estonia is reacting
The Minister of Justice, Liza-Lee Pacosta, made an official statement on this matter.
She confirmed that the Estonian government will convene an emergency meeting on the morning of March 25 "in connection with a security-related incident."
As journalists were able to learn, no direct damage was caused to the power plant, which means that the drone's flight will not have a significant impact on the Estonian power system.
A photo of the damaged pipe is already being posted online. It shows that the damage is minimal.
Estonian authorities claim that the drone went off course and crashed into the chimney of a power plant in Auvere at night.
In addition, it is known about the crash of a drone in Latvia.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has already voiced the assumption that this is a Ukrainian drone among those that flew to attack targets in the territory of the Russian Federation and deviated from its course under the influence of electronic warfare.
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