Air defense forces neutralized another 121 Russian drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 24-25, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 147 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing situation highlights the importance of air defense measures and the coordination of various defense units.
- Stay updated on the latest developments as the Ukrainian defense workers continue to safeguard their skies against hostile threats.
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Russian drones attacked Ukraine from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
According to the latest data, more than 80 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 3 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-