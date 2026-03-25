Air defense forces neutralized another 121 Russian drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 24-25, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 147 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

Russian drones attacked Ukraine from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, more than 80 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 121 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.