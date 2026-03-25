4 people killed and 24 injured in new Russian attacks on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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4 people killed and 24 injured in new Russian attacks on Ukraine

State Emergency Service
Consequences of new Russian attacks on Ukraine on March 24-25
Читати українською

During the night, the Russian invaders continued to actively strike at the civilian population in the Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. According to the latest data, the enemy took the lives of 4 more people.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers and emergency services have been working diligently to address the aftermath of the attacks and provide assistance to affected communities.
  • The escalating violence in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further loss of life and devastation.

Consequences of new Russian attacks on Ukraine on March 24-25

In the Odessa region, one person was killed and another civilian was injured in a Russian strike.

In the Izmail district, the enemy attacked a residential sector — a private house caught fire, a fire broke out.

Six nearby residential buildings were also damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire, the State Emergency Service reports.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders attacked three districts of the region with drones and artillery more than 10 times.

The victims include an 18-year-old girl and a 59-year-old man.

According to the latest data, two people died and 13 were injured in Zaporizhia.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy launched 860 strikes on 45 settlements in the region.

Moreover, the Russians launched 8 missiles and launched 16 airstrikes, attacking the civilian population of the region.

In the Kherson region, Russian strikes took the life of one person and injured eight other civilians.

Kherson and several dozen other settlements in the region were under attack by drones, aircraft, and artillery. A high-rise building, 36 private houses, an administrative building, outbuildings, a warehouse, and a private car were damaged.

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