"There is no plan B for me." Macron announced his position on Ukraine
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Economics
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"There is no plan B for me." Macron announced his position on Ukraine

Macron demands that the EU fulfill its promise regarding Ukraine
Читати українською

As French leader Emmanuel Macron stated, the allocation of an EU loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026-27 is a unanimous agreement of the bloc's leaders, so it must be implemented without any "buts."

Points of attention

  • Macron's insistence on honoring the unanimous agreement of the European Council showcases his dedication to loyal cooperation and trust within the EU.
  • The 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine must be fulfilled according to Macron, who states 'For me, there is no plan B, because plan A must be implemented.'

Macron demands that the EU fulfill its promise regarding Ukraine

According to the head of the republic, he is not even considering a "plan B" regarding a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine.

For me, there is no plan B, because plan A must be implemented. Trust in the Council depends on this.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

Against this background, the French leader expressed gratitude to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for agreeing to host the EU mission in Ukraine in this context.

What is important to understand is that it must provide technical assistance and funding for the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by Russian attacks on January 27.

The unanimous agreement of the European Council from December last year on a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros must be respected and implemented without delay, in accordance with the principles of loyal cooperation, Macron reiterated.

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