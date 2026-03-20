As French leader Emmanuel Macron stated, the allocation of an EU loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026-27 is a unanimous agreement of the bloc's leaders, so it must be implemented without any "buts."

Macron demands that the EU fulfill its promise regarding Ukraine

According to the head of the republic, he is not even considering a "plan B" regarding a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine.

For me, there is no plan B, because plan A must be implemented. Trust in the Council depends on this. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Against this background, the French leader expressed gratitude to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for agreeing to host the EU mission in Ukraine in this context.

What is important to understand is that it must provide technical assistance and funding for the repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by Russian attacks on January 27.