Macron opposed lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to war in the Middle East

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which, due to the war in the Middle East, prevents the transportation of 20% of world oil production, can in no way be a reason for lifting sanctions against Russia due to its war in Ukraine.

Macron spoke harshly about lifting sanctions on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the meeting of G7 leaders on March 11, chaired by him.

In the conclusions of this exceptional G7 meeting, held via video conference, the consensus was that we should not change our position on Russia and continue our efforts on Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to him, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which prevents the flow of 20 percent of world oil production due to the war in the Middle East, "in no way justifies the lifting of sanctions" imposed on Russia and does not remove the obligation to support Ukraine.

He also noted that he had no confirmation from either partner services or French intelligence services regarding Iran's use of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

At least today it is a war zone. We cannot consider the possibility of resuming international trade. Share

At the same time, the French president referred to Donald Trump the journalists' request to "clarify the ultimate goals and the pace that he wants to give to operations in Iran."