Macron opposed lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to war in the Middle East

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which, due to the war in the Middle East, prevents the transportation of 20% of world oil production, can in no way be a reason for lifting sanctions against Russia due to its war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- French President Macron firmly opposes lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to the war in Ukraine and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
- The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting 20% of world oil production, is not a valid reason to lift sanctions against Russia according to Macron.
Macron spoke harshly about lifting sanctions on Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the meeting of G7 leaders on March 11, chaired by him.
According to him, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which prevents the flow of 20 percent of world oil production due to the war in the Middle East, "in no way justifies the lifting of sanctions" imposed on Russia and does not remove the obligation to support Ukraine.
He also noted that he had no confirmation from either partner services or French intelligence services regarding Iran's use of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, the French president referred to Donald Trump the journalists' request to "clarify the ultimate goals and the pace that he wants to give to operations in Iran."
