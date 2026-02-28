Iran's nuclear and ballistic problem cannot be "solved with strikes" — Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date

Iran's nuclear and ballistic problem cannot be "solved with strikes" — Macron

Macron
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris was not warned and did not participate in the American and Israeli operations, emphasizing the priority of the safety of French citizens and the need to resume the diplomatic process regarding Iran.

Points of attention

  • French President Emmanuel Macron prioritizes the safety of French citizens and stresses the need for diplomatic solutions in dealing with Iran's nuclear and ballistic activities.
  • France was not informed or involved in the American and Israeli operations against Iran, highlighting Macron's emphasis on the security of citizens and diplomatic facilities.

Macron criticized the US and Israel's military operation against Iran

Macron stated this during his opening remarks at a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council convened on February 28.

France was neither warned nor involved, as, ultimately, all the countries of the region and our allies, in the American and Israeli operations. The absolute priority for us is the security of our citizens in all the countries that are being hit today. Then there is the security of our military and diplomatic facilities, as well as security on the national territory.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

He added that he had contacted all countries in the region that have been or may be affected by the Iranian response.

I want us to be able to take all the useful initiatives to ensure that diplomacy prevails again. No one can think that the issues of Iran's nuclear program, ballistic activities, or regional destabilization can be solved by strikes.

Macron also noted that the Iranian people have the right to "determine their own destiny," recalling that a UN Security Council meeting, convened at France's request, was due to begin later that evening.

