Iran's nuclear and ballistic problem cannot be "solved with strikes" — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris was not warned and did not participate in the American and Israeli operations, emphasizing the priority of the safety of French citizens and the need to resume the diplomatic process regarding Iran.
Macron criticized the US and Israel's military operation against Iran
Macron stated this during his opening remarks at a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council convened on February 28.
He added that he had contacted all countries in the region that have been or may be affected by the Iranian response.
Macron also noted that the Iranian people have the right to "determine their own destiny," recalling that a UN Security Council meeting, convened at France's request, was due to begin later that evening.
