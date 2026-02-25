Macron prepares record supply of AASM Hammer bombs for the AFU

French leader Emmanuel Macron has promised Ukraine's Defense Forces a record supply of AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs. Kyiv and Paris are currently actively working on implementing this plan.

Ukraine to receive record number of AASM Hammer bombs

As noted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, these French aerial bombs have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy Russian military facilities for many years in a row.

They are actively used for launches from MiG-29 aircraft.

What is also important to understand is that the AASM Hammer is a set of additional equipment that converts free-fall aerial bombs into high-precision, guided munitions.

Photo: mod.gov.ua

First of all, we are talking about the guidance unit and the tail module with the tail fin and accelerator.

Thanks to the guidance unit with inertial, satellite, laser or infrared guidance type, these bombs hit the target with a deviation of up to 10 m. The accelerator allows you to destroy enemy objects at a distance of up to 70 km. Therefore, aircraft are able to drop them at a safe distance from the impact zone. Share

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that currently the most popular AASM Hammer kits are for the 250-kilogram Mk 82 and 1,000-kilogram Mk 84 aerial bombs. Despite this, it is indicated that kits exist for other bombs as well.