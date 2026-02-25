Macron prepares record supply of AASM Hammer bombs for the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Macron prepares record supply of AASM Hammer bombs for the AFU

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Macron
Читати українською

French leader Emmanuel Macron has promised Ukraine's Defense Forces a record supply of AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs. Kyiv and Paris are currently actively working on implementing this plan.

Points of attention

  • The accelerator component of the AASM Hammer kits allows for enemy object destruction at distances of up to 70 km, enabling safe deployment from a distance.
  • Ukraine is set to receive AASM Hammer kits designed for various bomb sizes, including the popular 250-kilogram Mk 82 and 1,000-kilogram Mk 84 aerial bombs.

Ukraine to receive record number of AASM Hammer bombs

As noted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, these French aerial bombs have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy Russian military facilities for many years in a row.

They are actively used for launches from MiG-29 aircraft.

What is also important to understand is that the AASM Hammer is a set of additional equipment that converts free-fall aerial bombs into high-precision, guided munitions.

Photo: mod.gov.ua

First of all, we are talking about the guidance unit and the tail module with the tail fin and accelerator.

Thanks to the guidance unit with inertial, satellite, laser or infrared guidance type, these bombs hit the target with a deviation of up to 10 m. The accelerator allows you to destroy enemy objects at a distance of up to 70 km. Therefore, aircraft are able to drop them at a safe distance from the impact zone.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that currently the most popular AASM Hammer kits are for the 250-kilogram Mk 82 and 1,000-kilogram Mk 84 aerial bombs. Despite this, it is indicated that kits exist for other bombs as well.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announces preparations for talks with Putin
Macron and Putin will hold one-on-one talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation — Macron
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announced three defeats for Putin at once
Macron analyzed the consequences of war for Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?