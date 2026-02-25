Macron prepares record supply of AASM Hammer bombs for the AFU

French leader Emmanuel Macron has promised Ukraine's Defense Forces a record supply of AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs. Kyiv and Paris are currently actively working on implementing this plan.
Points of attention
- The accelerator component of the AASM Hammer kits allows for enemy object destruction at distances of up to 70 km, enabling safe deployment from a distance.
- Ukraine is set to receive AASM Hammer kits designed for various bomb sizes, including the popular 250-kilogram Mk 82 and 1,000-kilogram Mk 84 aerial bombs.
Ukraine to receive record number of AASM Hammer bombs
As noted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, these French aerial bombs have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy Russian military facilities for many years in a row.
They are actively used for launches from MiG-29 aircraft.
What is also important to understand is that the AASM Hammer is a set of additional equipment that converts free-fall aerial bombs into high-precision, guided munitions.
First of all, we are talking about the guidance unit and the tail module with the tail fin and accelerator.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that currently the most popular AASM Hammer kits are for the 250-kilogram Mk 82 and 1,000-kilogram Mk 84 aerial bombs. Despite this, it is indicated that kits exist for other bombs as well.
