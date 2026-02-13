Sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation and loss of control over the situation.

Macron explained France's delay in sending troops to Ukraine

He said this during the Munich Security Conference.

Macron stressed that he sees no evidence or confirmation that the Russians are seeking to reach a compromise within the framework of peace negotiations.

They're still bombing, they're bombing civilians, they're stalling, and what they're doing quite harshly is they're piling up all the concessions that the negotiators are making. They're just stalling. So we have to organize ourselves to hold out and resist. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Today, if we intervene, we will take responsibility for the escalation.

He also added that there will be no consensus on sending troops today.

I think we will be responsible for the provocation. I think probably the loss of control over the situation. It is important for us now to implement the package that we voted for.

He emphasized the importance of a shared perception of the situation with the United States.