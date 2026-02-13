Sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation — Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date

Sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation — Macron

Macron
Читати українською

French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation and loss of control over the situation.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron believes that sending troops to Ukraine now would result in escalation and loss of control over the situation.
  • France is delaying sending troops due to a lack of evidence of compromise from the Russians in peace talks.

Macron explained France's delay in sending troops to Ukraine

He said this during the Munich Security Conference.

Macron stressed that he sees no evidence or confirmation that the Russians are seeking to reach a compromise within the framework of peace negotiations.

They're still bombing, they're bombing civilians, they're stalling, and what they're doing quite harshly is they're piling up all the concessions that the negotiators are making. They're just stalling. So we have to organize ourselves to hold out and resist.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

Today, if we intervene, we will take responsibility for the escalation.

He also added that there will be no consensus on sending troops today.

I think we will be responsible for the provocation. I think probably the loss of control over the situation. It is important for us now to implement the package that we voted for.

He emphasized the importance of a shared perception of the situation with the United States.

Therefore, I believe that our main priority in the coming weeks should be to restore cooperation with the United States. So that they, together with us, appreciate the fact that there is no longer room for short-term negotiations. And impose additional sanctions, additional measures against the shadow fleet, and increase pressure on the Russian economy to stop this war, but in a much better situation.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US
Germany and France want to stop Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron announces preparations for talks with Putin
Macron and Putin will hold one-on-one talks
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"An unexpected turn." Macron invites a social media star to his team
French student's adventurous prank impressed Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?