Sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending troops to Ukraine now would mean escalation and loss of control over the situation.
Points of attention
- French President Macron believes that sending troops to Ukraine now would result in escalation and loss of control over the situation.
- France is delaying sending troops due to a lack of evidence of compromise from the Russians in peace talks.
Macron explained France's delay in sending troops to Ukraine
He said this during the Munich Security Conference.
Macron stressed that he sees no evidence or confirmation that the Russians are seeking to reach a compromise within the framework of peace negotiations.
He also added that there will be no consensus on sending troops today.
I think we will be responsible for the provocation. I think probably the loss of control over the situation. It is important for us now to implement the package that we voted for.
He emphasized the importance of a shared perception of the situation with the United States.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-