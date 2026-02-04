"An unexpected turn." Macron invites a social media star to his team

French leader Emmanuel Macron dared to invite a young student to his team, who became a real social media star thanks to a recent video with the French president.

French student's adventurous prank impressed Macron

As journalists managed to find out, the girl had an ambitious goal — to join the team of the president of the republic, despite her young age and lack of experience.

It is known that she is currently studying at the prestigious Sciences-po institution, but is in no hurry to reveal her name.

The student decided to go all-in and "lay in wait" for Macron in the corridor on the sidelines of the Peace Forum in Paris on October 29.

She briefly told the French leader about her motivation and also gave him her resume.

This moment was captured on video — the video quickly spread across the Internet, and the girl became a real social media star in a matter of days.

It later became known that her adventurous antics impressed Macron so much that he invited her to his team, but for now as an internship.

Journalists were able to learn that the Elysee Palace had recruited a student to work in the economics department.