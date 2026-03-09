France is preparing an international mission to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the preparation of an international mission to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after the start of attacks by the US and Israel.

Macron made a loud statement about unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

He announced this during a visit to Cyprus.

According to Macron, the mission will be prepared "jointly with European and non-European countries" to ensure the escort of container ships and tankers and the gradual restoration of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The French leader also expressed support for the Persian Gulf countries that Iran has been attacking, and announced the deployment of eight frigates, two amphibious helicopter carriers, and an aircraft carrier "from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Red Sea and in the Strait of Hormuz area."

This mobilization of our Navy is unprecedented and, of course, involves the participation of our air and land forces in the region. France's objective is to promote de-escalation, ensure the security of our citizens and partners, and guarantee freedom of navigation and maritime security. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf and is a strategic trade route, particularly for the transportation of oil — about 20% of global oil consumption passes through it every day.