Training of Ukrainian military personnel abroad will be reduced

The Ukrainian military command is determined to do everything possible to transfer all military training to the territory of Ukraine. The main goal at the moment is to achieve the most effective exchange of experience.

What plan does Ukraine have for military training?

A statement on this occasion was made by Yevhen Mezhevikin, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Doctrines and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, there is currently no talk of a total abandonment of foreign training.

The main transformation is that military personnel with "continuous combat experience" are increasingly being involved in training.

We also conduct training abroad. If there are problems that we cannot influence, then we refuse this training. Reducing training abroad is not because someone is not coping, but because we can respond faster to changes in the situation at the front and not waste time moving personnel from country to country, — explained Mezhevikin. Share

According to him, there are problems with contradictions in legislation between countries, as well as a lack of understanding by partner instructors of the features and specifics of the current Ukrainian-Russian war.