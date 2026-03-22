Trump fears Houthis entering Middle East war

According to The Wall Street Journal, US leader Donald Trump is indeed concerned that Yemeni Houthi militants could join the US and Israel in a war with Iran.

The situation in the Middle East may get out of control

It's no secret that it was the Houthi group that blocked shipping through the Red Sea for two years in a row.

Against the backdrop of recent events in the Middle East, they began to make new threats — Trump's team immediately paid attention to these statements.

Even though the Houthis have not yet started firing, they are a really important trump card for the Iranian regime.

For example, if official Tehran dares to further suppress the global economy or expand its goals to Saudi Arabia and neighboring American facilities, the Houthis will help.

As of today, Yemeni militants are refraining from entering the conflict, but they do not hide the fact that they could intervene at any time.