Starmer calls emergency secret meeting over Iran war - insiders
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Starmer calls emergency secret meeting over Iran war - insiders

Starmer calls emergency secret meeting over Iran war - insiders
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Source:  Reuters

British leader Keir Starmer is calling an emergency meeting of senior ministers and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to discuss helping the country's population cope with soaring living costs caused by the war in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Points of attention

  • The British are already feeling the first effects of the war in Iran.
  • Starmer is determined to resolve this issue in the coming weeks.

Starmer is trying to protect the British population

Journalists are drawing attention to the fact that in recent weeks the British Prime Minister has been under increasing pressure from the United States.

As you know, American leader Donald Trump complained that Starmer did not support him during the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

Moreover, the US and Israeli operation against Iran has provoked an increase in global energy prices.

Against this backdrop, on March 16, Keir Starmer pledged to support groups whose cost of living problems have been exacerbated by the conflict.

Official London has already decided to allocate an aid package of 53 million pounds ($70 million).

These funds will be directed to support vulnerable households and help cope with the rising cost of fuel oil.

The day before, the Spanish government presented a 5 billion euro anti-crisis plan aimed at mitigating the effects of global price increases due to the war in the Middle East.

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