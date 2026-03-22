Iran may attack London and Paris

As The Times learned from its Western intelligence insiders, Iran does indeed have ballistic missiles that can reach the major European capitals of London and Paris.

Iran is more dangerous than previously thought

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the day before, the Iranian regime launched two medium-range ballistic missiles at the American-British military base of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

What is important to understand is that this base is located about the same distance from Iran as London or Paris.

As the IDF later stated, this was the first time Iran had launched a missile capable of covering a range of about 4,000 km.

The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat… with missiles capable of reaching London, Paris, or Berlin, the IDF urgently warned at the time. Share

Danny Tsytrynovich, a representative of the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies, has already commented on this matter.

According to him, recent attacks from Tehran indicate the Iranian regime's unprecedented ballistic capabilities.