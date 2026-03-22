Iran may attack London and Paris
Category
World
Publication date

Iran may attack London and Paris

Iran is more dangerous than previously thought
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

As The Times learned from its Western intelligence insiders, Iran does indeed have ballistic missiles that can reach the major European capitals of London and Paris.

Points of attention

  • Western intelligence sources indicate Iran's advanced ballistic capabilities, sparking fears of London, Paris, and other European cities being potential targets.
  • The lack of checks and balances in the Iranian leadership raises concerns about the future escalation of military actions, putting international security at risk.

Iran is more dangerous than previously thought

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the day before, the Iranian regime launched two medium-range ballistic missiles at the American-British military base of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

What is important to understand is that this base is located about the same distance from Iran as London or Paris.

As the IDF later stated, this was the first time Iran had launched a missile capable of covering a range of about 4,000 km.

The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat… with missiles capable of reaching London, Paris, or Berlin, the IDF urgently warned at the time.

Danny Tsytrynovich, a representative of the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies, has already commented on this matter.

According to him, recent attacks from Tehran indicate the Iranian regime's unprecedented ballistic capabilities.

"Today it's missiles; tomorrow it could be nuclear weapons. What's really worrying is that the Iranian leadership currently has no system of checks and balances," the expert stressed.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian interceptor drones have already shot down several Iranian UAVs in the Middle East — insiders
Ukrainian interceptor drones
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Iran again attacked Israel with ballistic missiles — 3 dead and over 100 injured in Arad
Arad

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?