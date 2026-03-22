As The Times learned from its Western intelligence insiders, Iran does indeed have ballistic missiles that can reach the major European capitals of London and Paris.
Points of attention
- Western intelligence sources indicate Iran's advanced ballistic capabilities, sparking fears of London, Paris, and other European cities being potential targets.
- The lack of checks and balances in the Iranian leadership raises concerns about the future escalation of military actions, putting international security at risk.
Iran is more dangerous than previously thought
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the day before, the Iranian regime launched two medium-range ballistic missiles at the American-British military base of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.
What is important to understand is that this base is located about the same distance from Iran as London or Paris.
As the IDF later stated, this was the first time Iran had launched a missile capable of covering a range of about 4,000 km.
Danny Tsytrynovich, a representative of the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies, has already commented on this matter.
According to him, recent attacks from Tehran indicate the Iranian regime's unprecedented ballistic capabilities.
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- Додати до обраного
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