Ukrainian interceptor drones have already shot down several Iranian UAVs in the Middle East — insiders
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Ukrainian interceptor drones have already shot down several Iranian UAVs in the Middle East — insiders

Ukrainian interceptor drones
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

Ukraine recently sent its own specialists to the Middle East to help countries shoot down Iranian drones. The first results are already available.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian specialists have successfully shot down several Iranian drones in the Middle East, aiding countries in countering UAV threats.
  • Manufacturers of interceptor drones in Ukraine face hurdles in exporting their products to the Middle East due to governmental restrictions.

Ukraine shot down several Iranian drones in the Middle East — insiders

The publication's material is based on the topic of Ukrainian interceptor drones, and as you know, Ukraine has sent specialists to the Middle East with its own means of countering UAVs. And so far, according to the BBC, there have already been successful downings over one of the countries in the Persian Gulf.

Ukrainian specialists have even successfully shot down several Iranian drones in one of the countries in the region.

At the same time, it is claimed that the direct sale and purchase of Ukrainian drones is still blocked at the state level.

Interviewed manufacturers of interceptor drones said they had received dozens of commercial offers from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, as well as intermediaries.

However, some of them refused further negotiations because they received a letter from the SBU in early March, which discussed a ban on arms exports to the Middle East and possible criminal liability in case of violation of this order.

According to the manufacturers, the responsibility for resolving the issue should be taken by the state leadership, because the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already publicly said that he would like to see not just the purchase of weapons, but a kind of barter. That is, Kyiv would transfer drones and in return receive scarce Patriot air defense missiles.

However, other manufacturers have already entered the procedure for obtaining permission to export their weapons.

In particular, at least two large companies have submitted applications to the interdepartmental policy committee on military-technical cooperation and expert control. They must first be considered by the commission, and then by the DSEC. However, there is currently no movement on the issue, because there is neither a permit nor a direct ban on export from the state.

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