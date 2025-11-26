Charlie One Campaign. Czech Republic raises funds for interceptor drones for Ukraine

The Czech Republic is raising funds for interceptor drones for Ukraine

The Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army and honorary head of Skupina D, Karel Rzegka, addressed his compatriots on the association's website, Ukrinform reports.

The general announced the launch of the CHARLIE ONE campaign.

The goal is to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression with defensive drones. We will help protect defenseless civilians and save lives. You can help too.

He noted that he is honored that this campaign for "drone hunters" (soldiers call them "interceptors") bears his name.

The call sign Charlie has been with me probably my entire military life, and that's what all my friends call me, and that's why we just named this drone that's hunting Russian strike drones CHARLIE ONE. I'm proud and grateful that this will help protect defenseless people, especially families with children in Ukraine. And not just in Ukraine. Every drone shot down over Ukraine is a drone that won't reach the Czech Republic.

It is also noted that the Czechs do not want to allow Russia to destroy the lives of women and children, ordinary people, and do not want and cannot simply stand aside, as if the war does not concern them at all.

The most important thing is to stop these drones before they fly over populated areas. Every drone shot down means lives saved, less fear for civilians and more security for us in Europe.

The CHARLIE ONE “drone hunter” (or interceptor) is a specialized defense drone designed to destroy strike drones before they reach their targets at a safe distance from populated areas. It takes off in a matter of minutes, detects an aerial threat, tracks the target, and destroys it right in the air. It can operate day and night.