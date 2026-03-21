Iran again attacked Israel with ballistic missiles — 3 dead and over 100 injured in Arad
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World
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Iran again attacked Israel with ballistic missiles — 3 dead and over 100 injured in Arad

Arad
Читати українською
Source:  Clash Report

Iran launched another missile strike on Israel on the evening of March 21. The city of Arad was attacked. At this time, 3 people are known to have died and over 100 injured.

Points of attention

  • Iran's ballistic missile strike on the city of Arad in Israel resulted in 3 fatalities and over 100 injuries.
  • This marks the second recent attack by Iran on Israel with deadly missile strikes.

Iran attacks Arad with ballistic missiles: there are dead and many injured

So far, doctors have confirmed the death of 3 people in Arad, a city in southern Israel.

Massive destruction and multiple casualties are reported in Arad after an Iranian missile strike.

Another wave of Iranian missiles has just been launched at Israel.

Israeli media reported that about 100 people were injured in Arad, some also trapped under rubble.

The search for people under the rubble continues.

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