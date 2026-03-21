Iran launches missile strikes on Dimona in Israel, nearly 50 injured

On March 21, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Dimona, home to Israel's "nuclear" heartland. So far, 47 people have been injured.

Iran attacked a nuclear facility in Dimona

In the evening, Iranian ballistic missiles flew over Dimona, a city in southern Israel. This settlement is known for being home to the country's main nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, footage of an Iranian missile attack on Dimona is being circulated online. Share

As a result of an Iranian missile hitting residential areas in Dimon, some buildings were completely destroyed.

The number of injured has increased - at least 47, including a 40-year-old woman in moderate condition, and a 10-year-old child in serious condition. Share

12 arrival sites of fragments from Iranian missiles and cluster munitions in Dimona.

The Dimona facility is believed to include a nuclear reactor and a plutonium production plant. Experts estimate that the program could have the potential to produce 80 to 400 nuclear warheads.

The facility, built in the 1960s with French assistance, is a key element of Israel's policy of nuclear ambiguity, meaning the country neither confirms nor denies the existence of nuclear weapons.