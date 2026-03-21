US and Israel launch airstrikes on Iran nuclear site
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World
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US and Israel launch airstrikes on Iran nuclear site

Iran
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

On the morning of March 21, the US and Israel struck the Shahid Ahmadinejad-Roshun uranium enrichment complex in the Iranian city of Natanz.

Points of attention

  • US and Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear site, targeting the Shahid Ahmadinejad-Roshun uranium enrichment complex.
  • No radioactive materials leaked as a result of the attack, ensuring no immediate threat to the nearby population.

The US and Israel struck at Iran's nuclear facility

This was reported by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The enrichment complex named after Shahid Ahmadi Rowshan in Natanz was attacked this morning.

It should be noted that no leaks of radioactive materials were recorded as a result of the missile strike.

There is no threat to the population of nearby areas.

At the same time, Iran stated that the attack on the uranium enrichment complex violates the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

As a reminder, the Israel Defense Forces plans to continue the military campaign against Iran for several more weeks.

At the same time, the United States recognizes the difference in approaches to war: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard noted that Israel is focused on eliminating the Iranian leadership, while Washington is focused on destroying military infrastructure.

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