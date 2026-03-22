For the first time in 4 years, a high-level NATO delegation arrived in Ukraine
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Ukraine
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For the first time in 4 years, a high-level NATO delegation arrived in Ukraine

Office of the President of Ukraine
What is known about the visit of the NATO delegation to Ukraine?
Читати українською

On March 22, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa officially confirmed that for the first time during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, a very high-level NATO military command had visited Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's increasing role as a security producer is highlighted, with a focus on developing analytical capabilities and joining educational programs for scaling up security measures.
  • The visit emphasized practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, signaling a commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing security in the region.

What is known about the visit of the NATO delegation to Ukraine?

As reported by Pavlo Palisa, this delegation was led by Admiral Pierre Vandieu, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation.

The negotiating teams focused on many pressing issues, namely the involvement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in future NATO exercises as a hypothetical adversary (Red Team).

Photo: facebook.com/Pavlo.Palisa

Last year's experience of our units' participation showed the allies the latest methods of warfare — in training scenarios, Ukrainian teams demonstrated a significant advantage.

Pavlo Palisa

Pavlo Palisa

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

In addition, official Kyiv and NATO allies focused on the prospects for JATEC (Joint NATO-Ukraine Center).

As of today, we are talking about the final stage of the deployment of Ukrainian management systems.

Photo: facebook.com/Pavlo.Palisa

Moreover, the development of analytical capabilities is gaining momentum — Ukraine is joining the scaling of educational programs.

"Today, Ukraine is not only a consumer of security. Ukraine is its producer. I thank Admiral Pierre Vandie and the entire delegation for the visit, openness, and readiness for practical cooperation," Palisa emphasized.

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