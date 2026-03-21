"We will also get to MAX." Zelensky ridiculed Putin's paranoia
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Politics
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"We will also get to MAX." Zelensky ridiculed Putin's paranoia

Zelensky reacted with irony to Putin's decision
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decisions regarding restrictions on social media and mobile communications have a specific goal - total control over the population of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing battle between expert hackers and special services in Ukraine and Russia adds a layer of complexity to the situation, as both countries navigate through modern communication challenges.
  • Zelensky's remarks shed light on the serious implications of restricting communication platforms for controlling the populace, showcasing the power dynamics at play in the digital age.

Zelensky reacted with irony to Putin's decision

The Head of State once again reiterated that enemy special services have worked and are working through Telegram in Ukraine.

According to him, opposition to this from our experts is still ongoing.

As for us, to be honest, we also work through Telegram in Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, due to the total blocking of access to this network in Russia, it will be more difficult for Putin to influence the mood in Russian society.

"But I had a report on their new MAX network. We will also get to Max," Zelensky said with irony.

The President of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation's steps aimed at blocking social networks and mobile communications are being taken only to achieve total control over the aggressor country.

This is such a step back. Moreover, a step back 100 years. They may soon switch to paper mail, to telegraph, to horses. That's what civilization is like. Or maybe, in principle, Putin likes it and feels young that way," Zelensky joked.

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