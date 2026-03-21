Watch: The Third Army Corps thwarted the Russian mechanized offensive
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Ukraine
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Watch: The Third Army Corps thwarted the Russian mechanized offensive

The Third Army Corps reports a new failure of the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the Third Army Corps, on March 19, the Russian invaders made their largest breakthrough attempt in the Limansko-Borivskoye direction. The forces of the 1st Tank and 20th Combined Arms Armies of the Russian Federation were involved in this offensive, but Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully stop the enemy again.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered equipment losses, including motor vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, artillery, and UAVs, highlighting the effectiveness of the Ukrainian defenders' actions.
  • Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky emphasized the importance of coordinated defensive plans executed by each brigade within the corps, leading to the thwarting of attacks in all directions and significant losses for the Russian invaders.

The Third Army Corps reports a new failure of the Russian army

Ukrainian military officials report that the Russian occupiers launched an offensive in 7 directions in the corps's lane.

To achieve its new goal, the enemy attracted over 500 infantrymen, 28 units of armored vehicles, and over 100 units of motorcycles, buggies, and ATVs.

It took the Third Army Corps only 4 hours for the enemy to suffer another resounding defeat.

The defenders announced the losses of the Russian army in equipment:

  • 84 units of motor vehicles;

  • 11 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers;

  • 3 tanks;

  • TOS "Sonstepok";

  • 5 guns;

  • 160+ UAVs.

What is important to understand is that the Third Army Corps spent a month and a half watching the Russians prepare for a new breakthrough at the front.

Against this background, the Ukrainian defenders decided to practice defensive actions.

First of all, each brigade had its own plan for repelling the attack.

The corps coordinated these actions — and as a result, attacks were thwarted in all directions, — emphasized Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 405 Russian invaders were eliminated: 288 were irretrievable, the rest were medical losses.

The Russian army failed to capture any settlements or positions. The destruction of the remnants of the manpower that managed to survive in the Troika kill zone continues.

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