Ukraine hits Russian Rubicon control point
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hits Russian Rubicon control point

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Читати українською

On March 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post of a unit from the Rubicon center. This time, loud explosions thundered in Mariupol on the TOT of the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Recent operations have targeted crucial Russian military infrastructure in both occupied territories of Ukraine and within the Russian Federation.
  • Stay updated on the ongoing progress and developments in the conflict as the Ukrainian Defense Forces pursue further strategic victories.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops were able to strike truly important objects of the Russian occupiers.

On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, struck the command post of a unit from the Rubicon center (Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast), the official statement says.

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops attacked a repair unit of the Russian army (Khliborobne, TOT Zaporizhia region) and a command and observation post of an occupier unit (Paraskoviyivka, TOT Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that the consequences of new attacks and enemy losses are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike at important enemy military targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the territory of the Russian Federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — adds the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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