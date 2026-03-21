Ukraine hits Russian Rubicon control point

On March 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post of a unit from the Rubicon center. This time, loud explosions thundered in Mariupol on the TOT of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops were able to strike truly important objects of the Russian occupiers.

On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, struck the command post of a unit from the Rubicon center (Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast), the official statement says. Share

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops attacked a repair unit of the Russian army (Khliborobne, TOT Zaporizhia region) and a command and observation post of an occupier unit (Paraskoviyivka, TOT Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that the consequences of new attacks and enemy losses are currently being clarified and will be announced later.